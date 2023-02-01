Lehigh Mountain Hawks face the Army Black Knights on 8-game win streak

Army Black Knights (12-11, 6-4 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (13-8, 8-2 Patriot) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Army Black Knights (12-11, 6-4 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (13-8, 8-2 Patriot)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lehigh -1.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh will try to keep its eight-game win streak alive when the Mountain Hawks take on Army.

The Mountain Hawks are 8-2 on their home court. Lehigh is third in the Patriot shooting 37.6% from downtown, led by Evan Taylor shooting 45.5% from 3-point range.

The Black Knights have gone 6-4 against Patriot opponents. Army is second in the Patriot scoring 74.5 points per game and is shooting 48.9%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor is scoring 14.8 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Mountain Hawks. Keith Higgins Jr. is averaging 14.9 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 48.6% over the past 10 games for Lehigh.

Jalen Rucker is scoring 15.9 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Black Knights. Ethan Roberts is averaging 11.8 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 48.5% over the last 10 games for Army.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 8-2, averaging 71.7 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Black Knights: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

