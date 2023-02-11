Kortright and Quinnipiac host Canisius

Quinnipiac Bobcats (17-8, 8-6 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (5-18, 3-11 MAAC) Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (17-8, 8-6 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (5-18, 3-11 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac visits the Canisius Golden Griffins after Luis Kortright scored 25 points in Quinnipiac’s 79-73 overtime loss to the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Golden Griffins have gone 3-7 at home. Canisius has a 0-5 record in one-possession games.

The Bobcats have gone 8-6 against MAAC opponents. Quinnipiac has a 7-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Henderson is averaging 13.5 points for the Golden Griffins. Jamir Moultrie is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Canisius.

Kortright is averaging 10.5 points and 3.9 assists for the Bobcats. Dezi Jones is averaging 12.1 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 40.1% over the past 10 games for Quinnipiac.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 3-7, averaging 66.8 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 71.4 points, 36.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

