Jones leads Idaho against Sacramento State after 30-point performance

Idaho Vandals (8-16, 2-9 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (12-11, 5-5 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sacramento State -7; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho plays the Sacramento State Hornets after Isaac Jones scored 30 points in Idaho’s 69-66 loss to the Portland State Vikings.

The Hornets have gone 8-2 in home games. Sacramento State has a 4-2 record in one-possession games.

The Vandals are 2-9 in conference games. Idaho has a 4-7 record against teams above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gianni Hunt is averaging 6.1 points and 3.6 assists for the Hornets. Zach Chappell is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

Divant’e Moffitt is averaging 18.3 points and 5.2 assists for the Vandals. Jones is averaging 20.3 points over the last 10 games for Idaho.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Vandals: 2-8, averaging 72.2 points, 26.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

