Jacksonville hosts Blackmon and Stetson

Stetson Hatters (13-10, 8-4 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (12-11, 5-7 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson visits the Jacksonville Dolphins after Jalen Blackmon scored 27 points in Stetson’s 99-80 win against the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears.

The Dolphins are 7-2 in home games. Jacksonville scores 64.7 points and has outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Hatters have gone 8-4 against ASUN opponents. Stetson averages 76.0 points and has outscored opponents by 4.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevion Nolan is shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, while averaging 12.9 points and 4.6 assists. Jordan Davis is shooting 46.3% and averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.

Blackmon is scoring 14.3 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Hatters. Josh Smith is averaging 11.1 points and 6.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Stetson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 63.4 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Hatters: 6-4, averaging 77.4 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.