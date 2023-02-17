Hawaii visits Long Beach State following Tsohonis’ 26-point game

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (18-8, 9-5 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (15-12, 9-6 Big West) Long Beach, California; Saturday,…

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (18-8, 9-5 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (15-12, 9-6 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State hosts the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors after Marcus Tsohonis scored 26 points in Long Beach State’s 88-76 loss to the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Beach are 7-4 on their home court. Long Beach State is the Big West leader with 38.3 rebounds per game led by Lassina Traore averaging 10.6.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 9-5 against Big West opponents. Hawaii is seventh in the Big West scoring 27.5 points per game in the paint led by Noel Coleman averaging 7.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tsohonis is averaging 15.4 points for the Beach. Traore is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.

JoVon McClanahan is averaging 10.6 points and 3.2 assists for the Rainbow Warriors. Kamaka Hepa is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 7-3, averaging 78.9 points, 39.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 6-4, averaging 66.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 3.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.