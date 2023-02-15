Harrell and the Texas State Bobcats take on conference foe Appalachian State

Texas State Bobcats (12-15, 5-9 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (14-13, 7-7 Sun Belt) Boone, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:30…

Texas State Bobcats (12-15, 5-9 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (14-13, 7-7 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mason Harrell and the Texas State Bobcats visit Donovan Gregory and the Appalachian State Mountaineers in Sun Belt play.

The Mountaineers have gone 9-6 at home. Appalachian State ranks sixth in the Sun Belt shooting 33.2% from downtown, led by Justin Abson shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Bobcats are 5-9 in Sun Belt play. Texas State has a 3-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gregory is averaging 12 points, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Mountaineers. Terence Harcum is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.

Harrell is shooting 40.8% and averaging 15.9 points for the Bobcats. Drue Drinnon is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 63.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Bobcats: 3-7, averaging 63.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

