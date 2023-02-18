Hampton hosts Butler and Drexel

Drexel Dragons (15-13, 9-7 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (6-22, 3-12 CAA) Hampton, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Drexel Dragons (15-13, 9-7 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (6-22, 3-12 CAA)

Hampton, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hampton -4.5; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel takes on the Hampton Pirates after Yame Butler scored 25 points in Drexel’s 72-71 overtime loss to the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

The Pirates are 5-6 in home games. Hampton is 3- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.3 turnovers per game.

The Dragons have gone 9-7 against CAA opponents. Drexel is 8-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Nesbitt is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Pirates. Marquis Godwin is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Hampton.

Coletrane Washington is shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Dragons, while averaging 9.8 points. Amari Williams is shooting 50.8% and averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Drexel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, averaging 67.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Dragons: 5-5, averaging 66.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.