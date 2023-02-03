BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Alta 76, Jordan 35 American Leadership 37, Summit Academy 32 American Prep WV 84, UMA-Riverdale 40 Bountiful…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alta 76, Jordan 35

American Leadership 37, Summit Academy 32

American Prep WV 84, UMA-Riverdale 40

Bountiful 64, Viewmont 55

Brighton 51, Highland 45

Canyon View 60, Carbon 40

Cyprus 89, Hunter 73

Davis 57, Weber 47

Desert Hills 60, Crimson Cliffs 47

Dixie 65, Pine View 42

Draper APA 58, Rowland Hall 54

Emery 92, Grand County 51

Enterprise 66, San Juan Blanding 54

Grantsville 53, Ogden 49

Kearns 69, Taylorsville 49

Layton 62, Fremont 60

Layton Christian Academy 63, Juan Diego Catholic 60

Lehi 58, Orem 44

Logan 60, Mountain Crest 55

Manti 71, Delta 49

Maple Mountain 53, Provo 52

Millard 65, Duchesne 60

Mountain Ridge 68, West Jordan 49

Mountain View 90, Timpanogos 77

North Summit 80, North Sevier 70

Northridge 47, Bonneville 45

Olympus 60, East 46

Pinnacle 61, Monument Valley 49

Pleasant Grove 66, Lone Peak 56

Ridgeline 73, Green Canyon 58

Riverton 64, Herriman 63

Roy 71, Granger 44

Salem Hills 71, Wasatch 57

Sky View 75, Bear River 49

Skyline 85, Park City 60

Snow Canyon 66, Cedar City 61

Springville 49, Spanish Fork 28

St. Joseph 55, Waterford 53

Union 61, Manila 53

Wendover 90, Telos School 43

Woods Cross 55, Box Elder 49

