Florida International hosts Olivari and Rice

Rice Owls (15-9, 6-7 C-USA) at Florida International Panthers (13-12, 7-7 C-USA) Miami; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Rice Owls (15-9, 6-7 C-USA) at Florida International Panthers (13-12, 7-7 C-USA)

Miami; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida International -3; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Rice plays the Florida International Panthers after Quincy Olivari scored 27 points in Rice’s 90-81 loss to the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The Panthers are 11-4 in home games. Florida International is 3-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Owls are 6-7 in conference matchups. Rice is second in C-USA scoring 78.5 points per game and is shooting 47.9%.

The Panthers and Owls face off Saturday for the first time in C-USA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Denver Jones is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Panthers. Arturo Dean is averaging 11.4 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Florida International.

Olivari averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 19.2 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Travis Evee is averaging 15.5 points over the past 10 games for Rice.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 68.2 points, 27.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Owls: 4-6, averaging 72.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.