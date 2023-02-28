All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|52
|37
|14
|1
|0
|75
|202
|150
|Maine
|50
|29
|18
|2
|1
|61
|182
|143
|Reading
|50
|29
|18
|3
|0
|61
|169
|140
|Worcester
|54
|27
|24
|3
|0
|57
|178
|183
|Adirondack
|50
|19
|23
|7
|1
|46
|159
|177
|Trois-Rivieres
|52
|20
|30
|2
|0
|42
|150
|196
|Norfolk
|54
|13
|37
|1
|3
|30
|145
|239
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|52
|34
|16
|2
|0
|70
|172
|145
|Florida
|50
|29
|14
|4
|3
|65
|166
|143
|South Carolina
|50
|29
|16
|4
|1
|63
|170
|144
|Greenville
|50
|28
|15
|7
|0
|63
|165
|154
|Orlando
|52
|26
|19
|6
|1
|59
|164
|175
|Atlanta
|51
|24
|21
|5
|1
|54
|159
|167
|Savannah
|48
|16
|23
|8
|1
|41
|135
|168
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|52
|32
|12
|5
|3
|72
|189
|154
|Toledo
|54
|33
|15
|4
|2
|72
|196
|135
|Indy
|53
|32
|19
|2
|0
|66
|191
|160
|Fort Wayne
|51
|25
|20
|4
|2
|56
|192
|194
|Wheeling
|52
|23
|24
|5
|0
|51
|160
|169
|Kalamazoo
|51
|21
|26
|4
|0
|46
|125
|161
|Iowa
|51
|13
|26
|11
|1
|38
|133
|187
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|52
|41
|8
|2
|1
|85
|212
|112
|Wichita
|53
|26
|23
|4
|0
|56
|169
|166
|Allen
|52
|26
|25
|1
|0
|53
|186
|193
|Kansas City
|50
|23
|21
|6
|0
|52
|159
|167
|Rapid City
|52
|24
|27
|1
|0
|49
|172
|197
|Utah
|52
|23
|26
|3
|0
|49
|152
|193
|Tulsa
|50
|18
|24
|7
|1
|44
|152
|192
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Kalamazoo at Indy, 10:30 a.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Newfoundland at Maine, 10:30 a.m.
Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Adirondack at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Savannah, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Adirondack at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 7 p.m.
Tulsa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Newfoundland at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Idaho at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
