Coppin State takes on Norfolk State following Sessoms’ 37-point game

Coppin State Eagles (6-21, 1-9 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (19-7, 8-2 MEAC) Norfolk, Virginia; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Coppin State Eagles (6-21, 1-9 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (19-7, 8-2 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State takes on the Norfolk State Spartans after Sam Sessoms scored 37 points in Coppin State’s 80-70 loss to the Howard Bison.

The Spartans are 10-1 on their home court. Norfolk State scores 76.9 points and has outscored opponents by 8.8 points per game.

The Eagles are 1-9 in MEAC play. Coppin State is seventh in the MEAC scoring 29.0 points per game in the paint led by Sessoms averaging 10.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Bryant Jr. is averaging 17.7 points, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Spartans. Dana Tate is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Norfolk State.

Sessoms is averaging 22.1 points, 4.7 assists and 2.1 steals for the Eagles. Nendah Tarke is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Coppin State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 8-2, averaging 81.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Eagles: 1-9, averaging 69.8 points, 27.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.