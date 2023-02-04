Colorado State hosts Bairstow and Utah State

Utah State Aggies (18-5, 7-3 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (10-13, 2-8 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

Utah State Aggies (18-5, 7-3 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (10-13, 2-8 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado State -4; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State plays the Colorado State Rams after Sean Bairstow scored 20 points in Utah State’s 84-73 win over the New Mexico Lobos.

The Rams have gone 7-5 in home games. Colorado State is third in the MWC shooting 36.2% from deep, led by Patrick Cartier shooting 43.5% from 3-point range.

The Aggies are 7-3 in conference matchups. Utah State averages 80.0 points and has outscored opponents by 9.0 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Tonje is shooting 44.5% and averaging 13.2 points for the Rams. Isaiah Stevens is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Colorado State.

Steven Ashworth is shooting 47.5% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 15.4 points and 4.6 assists. Daniel Akin is shooting 63.0% and averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games for Utah State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 2-8, averaging 70.6 points, 27.0 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Aggies: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.