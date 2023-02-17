Colorado faces No. 8 Arizona following da Silva’s 23-point outing

Colorado Buffaloes (15-12, 7-9 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (23-4, 12-4 Pac-12) Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colorado…

Colorado Buffaloes (15-12, 7-9 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (23-4, 12-4 Pac-12)

Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado visits the No. 8 Arizona Wildcats after Tristan da Silva scored 23 points in Colorado’s 67-59 win against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Wildcats have gone 14-1 in home games. Arizona leads the Pac-12 with 19.8 assists per game led by Kerr Kriisa averaging 5.6.

The Buffaloes have gone 7-9 against Pac-12 opponents. Colorado is second in the Pac-12 scoring 35.0 points per game in the paint led by da Silva averaging 7.5.

The Wildcats and Buffaloes meet Saturday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Azuolas Tubelis is averaging 19.9 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. Courtney Ramey is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arizona.

da Silva is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Buffaloes. KJ Simpson is averaging 14.8 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 79.2 points, 35.4 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Buffaloes: 4-6, averaging 63.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.