College Football National Signings

Penn St.
Mathias Barnwell, ath, 6-6, 250, Riverbend, Fredericksburg, Va.
Alex Birchmeier, ol, 6-5, 285, Broad Run, Ashburn, Va.
Tyriq Blanding, dl, 6-3, 275, Christ The King Regional, Middle Village, N.Y.
Anthony Donkoh, ol, 6-5, 310, Lightridge, Aldie, Va.
Kaveion Keys, lb, 6-3, 205, Varina, Richmond, Va.
Jameial Lyons, edge, 6-4, 255, Roman Catholic, Philadelphia, Pa.
King Mack, s, 5-11, 180, St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
London Montgomery, rb, 5-10, 180, Scranton Prep, Scranton, Pa.
Joseph Mupoyi, edge, 6-5, 230, St. Thomas More, Oakdale, Conn.
DaKaari Nelson, s, 6-3, 203, Selma, Selma, Ala.
Chimdy Onoh, ol, 6-5, 270, Dundalk, Dundalk, Md.
Lamont Payne, cb, 6-1, 170, Chartiers Valley, Bridgeville, Pa.
Andrew Rappleyea, te, 6-5, 225, Milton Academy, Milton, Mass.
Mason Robinson, dl, 6-4, 230, McDonogh School, Owings Mills, Md.
Ta’Mere Robinson, edge, 6-4, 225, Brashear, Pittsburgh, Pa.
Tony Rojas, lb, 6-1, 200, Fairfax, Fairfax, Va.
Joey Schlaffer, te, 6-6, 215, Exeter Township, Reading, Pa.
Jaxon Smolik, qb, 6-2, 200, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines, Iowa
Carmelo Taylor, wr, 5-11, 160, Patrick Henry, Roanoke, Va.
Zion Tracy, cb, 5-11, 180, St. Thomas More (Prep, Glen Head, N.Y.
Cameron Wallace, ath, 6-0, 180, Montgomery Co., Mount Vernon, Ga.
Elliot Washington, s, 6-0, 195, Venice, Venice, Fla.
J’ven Williams, ol, 6-4, 285, Wyomissing, Reading, Pa.
Pittsburgh
Jesse Anderson, ath, 6-0, 175, Cardinal Gibbons, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Jordan Bass, lb, 6-3, 200, Phoebus, Hampton, Va.
Rasheem Biles, ath, 6-2, 180, Pickerington Central, Pickerington, Ohio
Cruce Brookins, s, 6-1, 180, Steel Valley, Homestead, Pa.
Antonio Camon, edge, 6-2, 250, Tampa Bay Tech, Tampa, Fla.
Ryan Carretta, ol, 6-5, 310, St. Charles Prep, Columbus, Ohio
Ty Dieffenbach, qb, 6-5, 190, Agoura, Agoura Hills, Calif.
Zion Fowler, wr, 6-1, 185, St. Peters Prep, Jersey City, N.J.
Maverick Gracio, edge, 6-3, 220, Cardinal Newman, West Palm Beach, Fla.
Shadarian Harrison, cb, 6-1, 170, Lakeland, Lakeland, Fla.
T.J. Harvison, rb, 6-1, 190, Bowdon, Bowdon, Ga.
Kenny Johnson, wr, 6-1, 190, Dallastown Area, Dallastown, Pa.
Montravius Lloyd, ath, 6-0, 205, Lakewood, Saint Petersburg, Fla.
Braylan Lovelace, lb, 6-2, 198, Leechburg Area, Leechburg, Pa.
Isaiah Neal, dl, 6-3, 265, St. Frances Academy, Washington, District of Columbia
Israel Polk, ath, 6-2, 170, St. John Bosco, Bellflower, Calif.
Tai Ray, ol, 6-6, 301, Apopka, Apopka, Fla.
Lamar Seymore, wr, 6-2, 185, Miami Central, Miami, Fla.
BJ Williams, ol, 6-3, 270, Creekside, Fairburn, Ga.
Purdue
Winston Berglund, s, 6-1, 191, Carmel, Carmel, Ind.
Arhmad Branch, wr, 6-1, 175, Festus, Festus, Mo.
Ryan Browne, qb, 6-4, 195, Milford Academy, New Berlin, N.Y.
George Burhenn, te, 6-5, 205, Mt Vernon, Mount Vernon, Ind.
Drake Carlson, dl, 6-4, 260, Father Ryan, Nashville, Tenn.
Ethon Cole, s, 6-2, 190, Lake Minneola, Lake Minneola, Fla.
Owen Davis, lb, 6-3, 210, North Union, Richwood, Ohio
Mondrell Dean, edge, 6-3, 237, Hurricane, Hurricane, W.Va.
Zion Gunn, cb, 6-2, 180, Winter Park, Winter Park, Fla.
Jamarrion Harkless, dl, 6-4, 320, Frederick Douglass, Lexington, Ky.
Will Heldt, edge, 6-6, 240, Carmel, Carmel, Ind.
Derrick Rogers, wr, 6-1, 170, Jones, Orlando, Fla.
Ryne Shackelford, wr, 6-0, 175, Keystone, Lagrange, Ohio
Dillon Thieneman, s, 6-0, 190, Westfield, Westfield, Ind.
Jaron Tibbs, wr, 6-4, 190, Cathedral, Indianapolis, Ind.
Rutgers
Djibril Abdou Rahman, dl, 6-4, 245, Cegep du Vieux, Montreal, Canada
Jashon Benjamin, rb, 5-8, 194, Pahokee, Pahokee, Fla.
Logan Blake, te, 6-6, 215, Hun School, Princeton, N.J.
Dylan Braithwaite, wr, 5-10, 175, Holy Trinity Diocesan, Hicksville, N.Y.
Jake Eldridge, ls, 6-0, 190, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Davoun Fuse, ath, 6-4, 190, Washington, Washington, Pa.
Deondre Johnson, ath, 6-8, 200, Newburgh Free Academy, Newburgh, N.Y.
Bo Mascoe, cb, 5-10, 165, Osceola, Kissimmee, Fla.
Vilay Nakkoun, ath, 5-11, 175, Orlando Christian Prep, Orlando, Fla.
Jesse Ofurie, wr, 6-2, 195, St. John’s Prep, Danvers, Mass.
Nick Oliveira, ol, 6-5, 280, Clearview Reg Sch, Mullica Hill, N.J.
JaSire Peterson, ol, 6-4, 270, Union City, Union City, N.J.
Dominic Rivera, ol, 6-7, 310, Olmsted Falls, Olmsted Falls, Ohio
Ajani Sheppard, qb, 6-2, 230, Iona Preparatory School, New Rochelle, N.Y.
John Stone, ol, 6-3, 285, Washington Twp, Sewell, N.J.
Ian Strong, s, 6-4, 190, St. Anthony’s, Long Island City, N.Y.
Famah Toure, wr, 6-3, 195, Irvington, Pleasantville, N.J.
Mozell Williams, ol, 6-5, 340, Hawthorne, Hawthorne, Fla.
Abram Wright, lb, 6-2, 225, Fleming Island, Orange Park, Fla.
South Carolina
CJ Adams, wr, 6-2, 211, Pebblebrook, Mableton, Ga.
Markee Anderson, ol, 6-4, 320, Dorman, Roebuck, S.C.
Oluwatosin Babalade, ol, 6-5, 310, DeMatha Catholic, Hyattsville, Md.
Trovon Baugh, ol, 6-3, 315, Pace Academy, Atlanta, Ga.
Dontavius Braswell, rb, 5-11, 200, Washington County, Sandersville, Ga.
Elijah Caldwell, wr, 6-0, 190, Northwestern, Rock Hill, S.C.
Judge Collier, ath, 6-1, 185, Legion Collegiate Academy, Rock Hill, S.C.
Connor Cox, te, 6-5, 220, The Bolles School, Jacksonville, Fla.
Nyckoles Harbor, ath, 6-5, 225, Archbishop Carroll, Washington, District of Columbia
Kelton Henderson, ath, 5-11, 175, Lehigh Senior, Lehigh Acres, Fla.
Grayson Howard, lb, 6-3, 220, Andrew Jackson, Jacksonville, Fla.
Jalon Kilgore, s, 6-0, 198, Putnam County, Eatonton, Ga.
Xzavier McLeod, dl, 6-5, 305, Camden, Camden, S.C.
Reid Mikeska, te, 6-5, 233, Bridgeland, Cypress, Texas
Monteque Rhames, edge, 6-5, 235, Manning, Sumter, S.C.
Tyshawn Russell, wr, 5-11, 165, Bishop McDevitt, Harrisburg, Pa.
Kamron Sandlin, ath, 6-2, 215, Anniston, Anniston, Ala.
Zahbari Sandy, s, 6-1, 204, St. John’s, Washington, District of Columbia
LaNorris Sellers, qb, 6-2, 217, South Florence, Florence, S.C.
Jatavius Shivers, ol, 6-7, 296, Villa Rica, Villa Rica, Ga.
Vicari Swain, ath, 6-0, 175, Central, Carrollton, Ga.
Desmond Umeozulu, edge, 6-6, 239, Charles Herbert Flowers, Upper Marlboro, Md.
Cameron Upshaw, s, 6-2, 193, Taylor County, Perry, Fla.
Southern Cal
Micah Banuelos, ol, 6-2, 290, Kennedy Catholic, Burien, Wash.
Zachariah Branch, wr, 5-10, 172, Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas, Nev.
Maliki Crawford, cb, 6-3, 180, Pacifica, Oxnard, Calif.
Tackett Curtis, lb, 6-2, 224, Many, Many, La.
Kade Eldridge, ath, 6-4, 235, Lynden Christian School, Lynden, Wash.
Sam Greene, dl, 6-1, 265, St. Frances Academy, Baltimore, Md.
Elijah Hughes, dl, 6-2, 265, Washington-Liberty, Arlington, Va.
Quinten Joyner, rb, 5-11, 203, Manor, Manor, Texas
Deijon Laffitte, dl, 6-3, 285, Colony, Ontario, Calif.
Ja’Kobi Lane, wr, 6-4, 175, Red Mountain, Mesa, Ariz.
Makai Lemon, wr, 6-0, 180, Los Alamitos, Los Alamitos, Calif.
Walker Lyons, te, 6-4, 230, Folsom, Folsom, Calif.
Malachi Nelson, qb, 6-3, 182, Los Alamitos, Los Alamitos, Calif.
Alani Noa, ol, 6-4, 320, Grant Union, Sacramento, Calif.
Elijah Paige, ol, 6-7, 304, Pinnacle, Phoenix, Ariz.
David Peevy, edge, 6-4, 230, Lincoln, San Diego, Calif.
A’Marion Peterson, rb, 6-0, 200, Hirschi, Wichita Falls, Texas
Christian Pierce, s, 6-2, 180, Rancho Cucamonga, Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.
Tobias Raymond, ol, 6-7, 270, Ventura, Ventura, Calif.
Braylan Shelby, edge, 6-4, 235, Friendswood, Friendswood, Texas
Amos Talalele, ol, 6-5, 330, Santa Clara, Santa Clara, Calif.
Stanford
Tiger Bachmeier, wr, 6-1, 180, Murrieta Valley, Murrieta, Calif.
Luke Baklenko, ol, 6-6, 300, Oaks Christian, Westlake Village, Calif.
Ahmari Borden, wr, 6-3, 180, Robert F Munroe Day School, Quincy, Fla.
Ismael Cisse, wr, 6-1, 180, Cherry Creek, Englewood, Colo.
Jshawn Frausto-Ramos, cb, 6-0, 180, St. John Bosco, Bellflower, Calif.
Gavin Geweniger, edge, 6-4, 240, Chaparral, Scottsdale, Ariz.
Jackson Harris, ath, 6-3, 195, Berkeley, Berkeley, Calif.
Sedrick Irvin Jr., rb, 5-10, 190, Columbus, Miami, Fla.
Myles Jackson, qb, 6-2, 190, Millikan, Long Beach, Calif.
Aaron Morris, cb, 5-11, 186, Phillips Exeter Academy, Exeter, N.H.
Simione Pale, ol, 6-4, 320, Elk Grove, Elk Grove, Calif.
Omar Staples, edge, 6-3, 220, Oakland Technical, Oakland, Calif.
Charlie Symonds, ol, 6-7, 285, The Taft School, Watertown, Conn.
Allen Thomason, ol, 6-5, 275, Pulaski Academy, Little Rock, Ark.
Tre Williams, edge, 6-1, 216, Parish Episcopal School, Dallas, Texas
Zak Yamauchi, ol, 6-5, 280, Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas, Nev.
Syracuse
Jayden Bass, ol, 6-5, 295, Springfield Central, Springfield, Mass.
David Clement, te, 6-7, 265, Christian Brothers Academy, Albany, N.Y.
Bryce Cohoon, wr, 6-2, 175, Maize, Maize, Kan.
Ike Daniels, rb, 5-10, 185, Mountain View, Stafford, Va.
Ty Gordon, dl, 6-2, 267, Battlefield, Haymarket, Va.
Josiah Jeffery, ath, 6-2, 215, Greenwood, Greenwood, S.C.
Trevion Mack, ol, 6-5, 295, Irondale, Saint Paul, Minn.
Zyian Moultrie-Goddard, lb, 6-0, 240, Iona Preparatory School, New Rochelle, N.Y.
Oluwademilade Omopariola, edge, 6-3, 240, Woodlawn, Gwynn Oak, Md.
Muwaffaq Parkman, ath, 6-0, 175, Hillside, Hillside, N.J.
Rashard Perry, dl, 6-3, 245, Bennett, Buffalo, N.Y.
Jalil Smith, edge, 6-5, 230, Abraham Lincoln, Brooklyn, N.Y.
