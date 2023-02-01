College Football National Signings

Penn St. Mathias Barnwell, ath, 6-6, 250, Riverbend, Fredericksburg, Va. Alex Birchmeier, ol, 6-5, 285, Broad Run, Ashburn, Va. Tyriq…

Penn St.

Mathias Barnwell, ath, 6-6, 250, Riverbend, Fredericksburg, Va.

Alex Birchmeier, ol, 6-5, 285, Broad Run, Ashburn, Va.

Tyriq Blanding, dl, 6-3, 275, Christ The King Regional, Middle Village, N.Y.

Anthony Donkoh, ol, 6-5, 310, Lightridge, Aldie, Va.

Kaveion Keys, lb, 6-3, 205, Varina, Richmond, Va.

Jameial Lyons, edge, 6-4, 255, Roman Catholic, Philadelphia, Pa.

King Mack, s, 5-11, 180, St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

London Montgomery, rb, 5-10, 180, Scranton Prep, Scranton, Pa.

Joseph Mupoyi, edge, 6-5, 230, St. Thomas More, Oakdale, Conn.

DaKaari Nelson, s, 6-3, 203, Selma, Selma, Ala.

Chimdy Onoh, ol, 6-5, 270, Dundalk, Dundalk, Md.

Lamont Payne, cb, 6-1, 170, Chartiers Valley, Bridgeville, Pa.

Andrew Rappleyea, te, 6-5, 225, Milton Academy, Milton, Mass.

Mason Robinson, dl, 6-4, 230, McDonogh School, Owings Mills, Md.

Ta’Mere Robinson, edge, 6-4, 225, Brashear, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Tony Rojas, lb, 6-1, 200, Fairfax, Fairfax, Va.

Joey Schlaffer, te, 6-6, 215, Exeter Township, Reading, Pa.

Jaxon Smolik, qb, 6-2, 200, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines, Iowa

Carmelo Taylor, wr, 5-11, 160, Patrick Henry, Roanoke, Va.

Zion Tracy, cb, 5-11, 180, St. Thomas More (Prep, Glen Head, N.Y.

Cameron Wallace, ath, 6-0, 180, Montgomery Co., Mount Vernon, Ga.

Elliot Washington, s, 6-0, 195, Venice, Venice, Fla.

J’ven Williams, ol, 6-4, 285, Wyomissing, Reading, Pa.

Pittsburgh

Jesse Anderson, ath, 6-0, 175, Cardinal Gibbons, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Jordan Bass, lb, 6-3, 200, Phoebus, Hampton, Va.

Rasheem Biles, ath, 6-2, 180, Pickerington Central, Pickerington, Ohio

Cruce Brookins, s, 6-1, 180, Steel Valley, Homestead, Pa.

Antonio Camon, edge, 6-2, 250, Tampa Bay Tech, Tampa, Fla.

Ryan Carretta, ol, 6-5, 310, St. Charles Prep, Columbus, Ohio

Ty Dieffenbach, qb, 6-5, 190, Agoura, Agoura Hills, Calif.

Zion Fowler, wr, 6-1, 185, St. Peters Prep, Jersey City, N.J.

Maverick Gracio, edge, 6-3, 220, Cardinal Newman, West Palm Beach, Fla.

Shadarian Harrison, cb, 6-1, 170, Lakeland, Lakeland, Fla.

T.J. Harvison, rb, 6-1, 190, Bowdon, Bowdon, Ga.

Kenny Johnson, wr, 6-1, 190, Dallastown Area, Dallastown, Pa.

Montravius Lloyd, ath, 6-0, 205, Lakewood, Saint Petersburg, Fla.

Braylan Lovelace, lb, 6-2, 198, Leechburg Area, Leechburg, Pa.

Isaiah Neal, dl, 6-3, 265, St. Frances Academy, Washington, District of Columbia

Israel Polk, ath, 6-2, 170, St. John Bosco, Bellflower, Calif.

Tai Ray, ol, 6-6, 301, Apopka, Apopka, Fla.

Lamar Seymore, wr, 6-2, 185, Miami Central, Miami, Fla.

BJ Williams, ol, 6-3, 270, Creekside, Fairburn, Ga.

Purdue

Winston Berglund, s, 6-1, 191, Carmel, Carmel, Ind.

Arhmad Branch, wr, 6-1, 175, Festus, Festus, Mo.

Ryan Browne, qb, 6-4, 195, Milford Academy, New Berlin, N.Y.

George Burhenn, te, 6-5, 205, Mt Vernon, Mount Vernon, Ind.

Drake Carlson, dl, 6-4, 260, Father Ryan, Nashville, Tenn.

Ethon Cole, s, 6-2, 190, Lake Minneola, Lake Minneola, Fla.

Owen Davis, lb, 6-3, 210, North Union, Richwood, Ohio

Mondrell Dean, edge, 6-3, 237, Hurricane, Hurricane, W.Va.

Zion Gunn, cb, 6-2, 180, Winter Park, Winter Park, Fla.

Jamarrion Harkless, dl, 6-4, 320, Frederick Douglass, Lexington, Ky.

Will Heldt, edge, 6-6, 240, Carmel, Carmel, Ind.

Derrick Rogers, wr, 6-1, 170, Jones, Orlando, Fla.

Ryne Shackelford, wr, 6-0, 175, Keystone, Lagrange, Ohio

Dillon Thieneman, s, 6-0, 190, Westfield, Westfield, Ind.

Jaron Tibbs, wr, 6-4, 190, Cathedral, Indianapolis, Ind.

Rutgers

Djibril Abdou Rahman, dl, 6-4, 245, Cegep du Vieux, Montreal, Canada

Jashon Benjamin, rb, 5-8, 194, Pahokee, Pahokee, Fla.

Logan Blake, te, 6-6, 215, Hun School, Princeton, N.J.

Dylan Braithwaite, wr, 5-10, 175, Holy Trinity Diocesan, Hicksville, N.Y.

Jake Eldridge, ls, 6-0, 190, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Davoun Fuse, ath, 6-4, 190, Washington, Washington, Pa.

Deondre Johnson, ath, 6-8, 200, Newburgh Free Academy, Newburgh, N.Y.

Bo Mascoe, cb, 5-10, 165, Osceola, Kissimmee, Fla.

Vilay Nakkoun, ath, 5-11, 175, Orlando Christian Prep, Orlando, Fla.

Jesse Ofurie, wr, 6-2, 195, St. John’s Prep, Danvers, Mass.

Nick Oliveira, ol, 6-5, 280, Clearview Reg Sch, Mullica Hill, N.J.

JaSire Peterson, ol, 6-4, 270, Union City, Union City, N.J.

Dominic Rivera, ol, 6-7, 310, Olmsted Falls, Olmsted Falls, Ohio

Ajani Sheppard, qb, 6-2, 230, Iona Preparatory School, New Rochelle, N.Y.

John Stone, ol, 6-3, 285, Washington Twp, Sewell, N.J.

Ian Strong, s, 6-4, 190, St. Anthony’s, Long Island City, N.Y.

Famah Toure, wr, 6-3, 195, Irvington, Pleasantville, N.J.

Mozell Williams, ol, 6-5, 340, Hawthorne, Hawthorne, Fla.

Abram Wright, lb, 6-2, 225, Fleming Island, Orange Park, Fla.

South Carolina

CJ Adams, wr, 6-2, 211, Pebblebrook, Mableton, Ga.

Markee Anderson, ol, 6-4, 320, Dorman, Roebuck, S.C.

Oluwatosin Babalade, ol, 6-5, 310, DeMatha Catholic, Hyattsville, Md.

Trovon Baugh, ol, 6-3, 315, Pace Academy, Atlanta, Ga.

Dontavius Braswell, rb, 5-11, 200, Washington County, Sandersville, Ga.

Elijah Caldwell, wr, 6-0, 190, Northwestern, Rock Hill, S.C.

Judge Collier, ath, 6-1, 185, Legion Collegiate Academy, Rock Hill, S.C.

Connor Cox, te, 6-5, 220, The Bolles School, Jacksonville, Fla.

Nyckoles Harbor, ath, 6-5, 225, Archbishop Carroll, Washington, District of Columbia

Kelton Henderson, ath, 5-11, 175, Lehigh Senior, Lehigh Acres, Fla.

Grayson Howard, lb, 6-3, 220, Andrew Jackson, Jacksonville, Fla.

Jalon Kilgore, s, 6-0, 198, Putnam County, Eatonton, Ga.

Xzavier McLeod, dl, 6-5, 305, Camden, Camden, S.C.

Reid Mikeska, te, 6-5, 233, Bridgeland, Cypress, Texas

Monteque Rhames, edge, 6-5, 235, Manning, Sumter, S.C.

Tyshawn Russell, wr, 5-11, 165, Bishop McDevitt, Harrisburg, Pa.

Kamron Sandlin, ath, 6-2, 215, Anniston, Anniston, Ala.

Zahbari Sandy, s, 6-1, 204, St. John’s, Washington, District of Columbia

LaNorris Sellers, qb, 6-2, 217, South Florence, Florence, S.C.

Jatavius Shivers, ol, 6-7, 296, Villa Rica, Villa Rica, Ga.

Vicari Swain, ath, 6-0, 175, Central, Carrollton, Ga.

Desmond Umeozulu, edge, 6-6, 239, Charles Herbert Flowers, Upper Marlboro, Md.

Cameron Upshaw, s, 6-2, 193, Taylor County, Perry, Fla.

Southern Cal

Micah Banuelos, ol, 6-2, 290, Kennedy Catholic, Burien, Wash.

Zachariah Branch, wr, 5-10, 172, Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas, Nev.

Maliki Crawford, cb, 6-3, 180, Pacifica, Oxnard, Calif.

Tackett Curtis, lb, 6-2, 224, Many, Many, La.

Kade Eldridge, ath, 6-4, 235, Lynden Christian School, Lynden, Wash.

Sam Greene, dl, 6-1, 265, St. Frances Academy, Baltimore, Md.

Elijah Hughes, dl, 6-2, 265, Washington-Liberty, Arlington, Va.

Quinten Joyner, rb, 5-11, 203, Manor, Manor, Texas

Deijon Laffitte, dl, 6-3, 285, Colony, Ontario, Calif.

Ja’Kobi Lane, wr, 6-4, 175, Red Mountain, Mesa, Ariz.

Makai Lemon, wr, 6-0, 180, Los Alamitos, Los Alamitos, Calif.

Walker Lyons, te, 6-4, 230, Folsom, Folsom, Calif.

Malachi Nelson, qb, 6-3, 182, Los Alamitos, Los Alamitos, Calif.

Alani Noa, ol, 6-4, 320, Grant Union, Sacramento, Calif.

Elijah Paige, ol, 6-7, 304, Pinnacle, Phoenix, Ariz.

David Peevy, edge, 6-4, 230, Lincoln, San Diego, Calif.

A’Marion Peterson, rb, 6-0, 200, Hirschi, Wichita Falls, Texas

Christian Pierce, s, 6-2, 180, Rancho Cucamonga, Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

Tobias Raymond, ol, 6-7, 270, Ventura, Ventura, Calif.

Braylan Shelby, edge, 6-4, 235, Friendswood, Friendswood, Texas

Amos Talalele, ol, 6-5, 330, Santa Clara, Santa Clara, Calif.

Stanford

Tiger Bachmeier, wr, 6-1, 180, Murrieta Valley, Murrieta, Calif.

Luke Baklenko, ol, 6-6, 300, Oaks Christian, Westlake Village, Calif.

Ahmari Borden, wr, 6-3, 180, Robert F Munroe Day School, Quincy, Fla.

Ismael Cisse, wr, 6-1, 180, Cherry Creek, Englewood, Colo.

Jshawn Frausto-Ramos, cb, 6-0, 180, St. John Bosco, Bellflower, Calif.

Gavin Geweniger, edge, 6-4, 240, Chaparral, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Jackson Harris, ath, 6-3, 195, Berkeley, Berkeley, Calif.

Sedrick Irvin Jr., rb, 5-10, 190, Columbus, Miami, Fla.

Myles Jackson, qb, 6-2, 190, Millikan, Long Beach, Calif.

Aaron Morris, cb, 5-11, 186, Phillips Exeter Academy, Exeter, N.H.

Simione Pale, ol, 6-4, 320, Elk Grove, Elk Grove, Calif.

Omar Staples, edge, 6-3, 220, Oakland Technical, Oakland, Calif.

Charlie Symonds, ol, 6-7, 285, The Taft School, Watertown, Conn.

Allen Thomason, ol, 6-5, 275, Pulaski Academy, Little Rock, Ark.

Tre Williams, edge, 6-1, 216, Parish Episcopal School, Dallas, Texas

Zak Yamauchi, ol, 6-5, 280, Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas, Nev.

Syracuse

Jayden Bass, ol, 6-5, 295, Springfield Central, Springfield, Mass.

David Clement, te, 6-7, 265, Christian Brothers Academy, Albany, N.Y.

Bryce Cohoon, wr, 6-2, 175, Maize, Maize, Kan.

Ike Daniels, rb, 5-10, 185, Mountain View, Stafford, Va.

Ty Gordon, dl, 6-2, 267, Battlefield, Haymarket, Va.

Josiah Jeffery, ath, 6-2, 215, Greenwood, Greenwood, S.C.

Trevion Mack, ol, 6-5, 295, Irondale, Saint Paul, Minn.

Zyian Moultrie-Goddard, lb, 6-0, 240, Iona Preparatory School, New Rochelle, N.Y.

Oluwademilade Omopariola, edge, 6-3, 240, Woodlawn, Gwynn Oak, Md.

Muwaffaq Parkman, ath, 6-0, 175, Hillside, Hillside, N.J.

Rashard Perry, dl, 6-3, 245, Bennett, Buffalo, N.Y.

Jalil Smith, edge, 6-5, 230, Abraham Lincoln, Brooklyn, N.Y.

