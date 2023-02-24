Clemson visits NC State following Joiner’s 29-point showing

Clemson Tigers (20-8, 12-5 ACC) at NC State Wolf Pack (22-7, 12-6 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State faces the Clemson Tigers after Jarkel Joiner scored 29 points in NC State’s 90-74 victory against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Wolf Pack have gone 15-1 in home games. NC State averages 9.2 turnovers per game and is 20- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Tigers are 12-5 against ACC opponents. Clemson ranks seventh in the ACC scoring 32.3 points per game in the paint led by PJ Hall averaging 7.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terquavion Smith is averaging 17.9 points, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Wolf Pack. Casey Morsell is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for NC State.

Hunter Tyson is shooting 49.2% and averaging 15.8 points for the Tigers. Hall is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Clemson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

