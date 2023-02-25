Clemson visits NC State following Joiner’s 29-point game

Clemson Tigers (20-8, 12-5 ACC) at NC State Wolf Pack (22-7, 12-6 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: NC State -6; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: NC State faces the Clemson Tigers after Jarkel Joiner scored 29 points in NC State’s 90-74 win against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Wolf Pack are 15-1 on their home court. NC State is 20- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 9.2 turnovers per game.

The Tigers have gone 12-5 against ACC opponents. Clemson is fifth in the ACC with 32.4 rebounds per game led by Hunter Tyson averaging 9.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: D.J. Burns is averaging 12.8 points for the Wolf Pack. Terquavion Smith is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games for NC State.

Tyson is averaging 15.8 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Tigers. PJ Hall is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Clemson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

