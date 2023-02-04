Cisse scores 18, Incarnate Word defeats New Orleans 78-70

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jonathan Cisse had 18 points in Incarnate Word’s 78-70 win over New Orleans on Saturday. Cisse…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jonathan Cisse had 18 points in Incarnate Word’s 78-70 win over New Orleans on Saturday.

Cisse added three steals for the Cardinals (11-13, 5-6 Southland Conference). Trey Miller scored 16 points while shooting 5 of 6 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line, and added five assists. Josh Morgan hit three 3-pointers and scored 11.

Tyson Jackson scored 16 points to lead the Privateers (6-16, 3-8), who have lost seven straight. Marquez Cooper added nine points and Daniel Sackey scored eight.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Thursday. Incarnate Word hosts Lamar and New Orleans travels to play Nicholls.

