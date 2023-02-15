Cincinnati visits East Carolina following Johnson’s 27-point game

Cincinnati Bearcats (17-9, 8-5 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (12-12, 3-8 AAC) Greenville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Cincinnati Bearcats (17-9, 8-5 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (12-12, 3-8 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: East Carolina -9.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina takes on the Cincinnati Bearcats after Brandon Johnson scored 27 points in East Carolina’s 77-72 win against the SMU Mustangs.

The Pirates are 8-5 in home games. East Carolina averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 4- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bearcats are 8-5 against AAC opponents. Cincinnati is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Small is averaging 15.8 points and 5.6 assists for the Pirates. RJ Felton is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for East Carolina.

Landers Nolley II is shooting 46.4% and averaging 16.1 points for the Bearcats. David Dejulius is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, averaging 67.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 35.7 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.