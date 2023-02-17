Charleston Southern hosts Talford and Winthrop

Winthrop Eagles (12-16, 7-8 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (8-18, 4-11 Big South) North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 5:30…

Winthrop Eagles (12-16, 7-8 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (8-18, 4-11 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop plays the Charleston Southern Buccaneers after Kelton Talford scored 22 points in Winthrop’s 86-78 win over the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Buccaneers are 5-7 in home games. Charleston Southern gives up 74.8 points and has been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

The Eagles are 7-8 against Big South opponents. Winthrop is ninth in the Big South with 28.1 rebounds per game led by Talford averaging 7.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Johnson is averaging 7.2 points and 3.1 assists for the Buccaneers. Claudell Harris Jr. is averaging 16.7 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 47.6% over the past 10 games for Charleston Southern.

Talford is averaging 15.9 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Eagles. Sin’Cere McMahon is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Winthrop.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 1-9, averaging 66.2 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 26.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

