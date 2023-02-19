CCHA Glance

All Times EST OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Minnesota St. (Mankato) 15 8 1…

All Times EST

OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Minnesota St. (Mankato) 15 8 1 0 49 80 52 20 11 1 Michigan Tech 14 6 4 0 47 64 51 21 8 4 Bowling Green 12 10 2 0 41 85 68 15 15 2 Bemidji St. 11 10 3 0 36 65 58 13 14 5 N. Michigan 12 12 0 0 33 74 73 16 16 0 Ferris St. 9 12 3 0 33 58 84 12 16 4 St. Thomas (Minn.) 9 13 2 0 29 64 73 10 20 2 Lake Superior St. 6 17 1 0 20 45 76 7 23 2

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Michigan 8, Ferris St. 3

St. Thomas (Minn.) 2, Lake Superior St. 1

Bemidji St. 2, Minnesota St. (Mankato) 1, OT

Friday’s Games

Lake Superior St. at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Lake Superior St. at Ferris St., 5:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 7:07 p.m.

