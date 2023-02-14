CCHA Glance

All Times EST
|OVERALL
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Michigan Tech
|14
|7
|4
|0
|47
|65
|53
|21
|8
|4
|Minnesota St. (Mankato)
|14
|7
|1
|0
|45
|75
|49
|19
|10
|1
|Bowling Green
|12
|10
|2
|0
|40
|85
|68
|15
|15
|2
|Bemidji St.
|10
|9
|3
|0
|34
|62
|53
|12
|13
|5
|Ferris St.
|10
|10
|3
|0
|33
|55
|68
|12
|14
|4
|N. Michigan
|10
|12
|0
|0
|27
|57
|68
|14
|16
|0
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|8
|12
|2
|0
|26
|61
|70
|9
|19
|2
|Lake Superior St.
|5
|16
|1
|0
|17
|42
|73
|6
|22
|2
Friday’s Games
Ferris St. at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Ferris St. at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Lake Superior St., 6:07 p.m.
Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 24
Lake Superior St. at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.
N. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 8:07 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 25
Lake Superior St. at Ferris St., 5:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.
N. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 7:07 p.m.
