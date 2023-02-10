BYU visits No. 16 Gonzaga after Bolton’s 23-point game

BYU Cougars (16-11, 6-6 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (20-5, 9-2 WCC) Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

BYU Cougars (16-11, 6-6 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (20-5, 9-2 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Gonzaga hosts the BYU Cougars after Rasir Bolton scored 23 points in Gonzaga’s 99-81 win over the San Francisco Dons.

The Bulldogs have gone 11-1 at home. Gonzaga averages 86.2 points and has outscored opponents by 12.5 points per game.

The Cougars have gone 6-6 against WCC opponents. BYU has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julian Strawther is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 14.1 points and 6.7 rebounds. Drew Timme is averaging 21.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

Fousseyni Traore is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Cougars. Rudi Williams is averaging 12.8 points and 2.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for BYU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 85.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Cougars: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

