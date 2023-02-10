Blackmon, Stetson Hatters square off against the North Florida Ospreys

Stetson Hatters (14-10, 9-4 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (10-15, 5-8 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Stetson Hatters (14-10, 9-4 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (10-15, 5-8 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jalen Blackmon and the Stetson Hatters take on Carter Hendricksen and the North Florida Ospreys in ASUN play.

The Ospreys are 8-2 in home games. North Florida averages 11.8 turnovers per game and is 5- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Hatters are 9-4 in ASUN play. Stetson is fifth in the ASUN with 14.4 assists per game led by Stephan D. Swenson averaging 4.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hendricksen is scoring 16.0 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Ospreys. Jose Placer is averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games for North Florida.

Blackmon is scoring 14.3 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Hatters. Josh Smith is averaging 11.0 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 60.5% over the past 10 games for Stetson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 3-7, averaging 71.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 3.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Hatters: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

