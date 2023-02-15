Black and Arkansas host Texas A&M

Arkansas Razorbacks (17-8, 6-6 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (18-7, 10-2 SEC) College Station, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Arkansas Razorbacks (17-8, 6-6 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (18-7, 10-2 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas A&M -3; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas takes on the Texas A&M Aggies after Anthony Black scored 23 points in Arkansas’ 70-64 loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Aggies are 12-1 in home games. Texas A&M is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The Razorbacks have gone 6-6 against SEC opponents. Arkansas is seventh in the SEC with 13.5 assists per game led by Black averaging 4.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wade Taylor IV is shooting 40.6% and averaging 15.2 points for the Aggies. Tyrece Radford is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

Black is averaging 13.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Razorbacks. Ricky Council IV is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 8-2, averaging 75.7 points, 36.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Razorbacks: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.