Andre and Fresno State host Nevada

Nevada Wolf Pack (21-7, 11-4 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (10-17, 6-10 MWC)

Fresno, California; Friday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State takes on the Nevada Wolf Pack after Eduardo Andre scored 26 points in Fresno State’s 74-69 win over the Air Force Falcons.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-6 at home. Fresno State gives up 64.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.9 points per game.

The Wolf Pack are 11-4 against MWC opponents. Nevada is fifth in the MWC scoring 73.2 points per game and is shooting 45.0%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Hill is averaging 12.3 points and 3.7 assists for the Bulldogs. Jemarl Baker Jr. is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

Jarod Lucas is shooting 40.4% and averaging 16.8 points for the Wolf Pack. Kenan Blackshear is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Nevada.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 63.6 points, 25.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 28.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

