Anderson and Northern Iowa host Belmont

Belmont Bruins (20-10, 13-6 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (13-16, 9-10 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Sunday, 12:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Belmont Bruins (20-10, 13-6 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (13-16, 9-10 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Sunday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa takes on the Belmont Bruins after Tytan Anderson scored 21 points in Northern Iowa’s 86-63 loss to the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Panthers are 8-7 in home games. Northern Iowa averages 11.6 turnovers per game and is 8- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bruins have gone 13-6 against MVC opponents. Belmont ranks eighth in the MVC giving up 71.0 points while holding opponents to 44.9% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bowen Born is shooting 41.9% and averaging 17.4 points for the Panthers. Anderson is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.

Keishawn Davidson is averaging 7.4 points and 4.5 assists for the Bruins. Ben Sheppard is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games for Belmont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 70.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Bruins: 6-4, averaging 78.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.