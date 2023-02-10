Acuff leads Eastern Michigan against Toledo

Toledo Rockets (18-6, 9-2 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-18, 3-8 MAC) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Toledo Rockets (18-6, 9-2 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-18, 3-8 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan plays the Toledo Rockets after Tyson Acuff scored 35 points in Eastern Michigan’s 102-97 loss to the Buffalo Bulls.

The Eagles are 4-5 on their home court. Eastern Michigan is seventh in the MAC scoring 74.8 points while shooting 44.7% from the field.

The Rockets are 9-2 in conference games. Toledo is 2-0 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emoni Bates averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 21.2 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Acuff is averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

Rayj Dennis is averaging 18.9 points and 5.9 assists for the Rockets. JT Shumate is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Toledo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 76.8 points, 26.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points per game.

Rockets: 9-1, averaging 84.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.