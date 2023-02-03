2023 Arbitration Chart

NEW YORK (AP) — Figures exchanged for the 21 players remaining in salary arbitration and their 2022 salaries, as obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources:
|Player
|2022
|Asked
|Offered
|Houston
|Cristian Javier
|$749,100
|$3,500,000
|$3,000,000
|Kyle Tucker
|764,200
|7,500,000
|5,000,000
|Kansas City
|Brady Singer
|726,250
|3,325,000
|2,950,000
|Los Angeles
|Luis Rengifo
|730,000
|2,300,000
|2,000,000
|Gio Urshela
|6,550,000
|10,000,000
|8,400,000
|Seattle
|Teoscar Hernández
|10,650,000
|16,000,000
|14,000,000
|Dylan Moore
|1,350,000
|2,250,000
|1,900,000
|Tampa Bay
|Jason Adam
|1,150,000
|1,775,000
|1,550,000
|Colin Poche
|707,800
|1,300,000
|1,175,000
|Harold Ramírez
|728,000
|2,200,000
|1,900,000
|Ryan Thompson
|701,228
|1,200,000
|1,000,000
|Toronto
|Bo Bichette
|723,550
|7,500,000
|5,000,000
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Arizona
|Josh Rojas
|730,900
|2,900,000
|2,575,000
|Miami
|Jon Berti
|1,260,000
|2,300,000
|1,900,000
|Milwaukee
|Corbin Burnes
|6,550,000
|10,750,000
|10,010,000
|Philadelphia
|José Alvarado
|1,900,000
|3,700,000
|3,200,000
|Seranthony Domínguez
|727,500
|2,900,000
|2,100,000
|Pittsburgh
|Ji-Man Choi
|3,200,000
|5,400,000
|4,650,000
|St. Louis
|Génesis Cabrera
|719,200
|1,150,000
|950,000
|Ryan Helsley
|722,450
|3,000,000
|2,150,000
|Washington
|Victor Robles
|1,650,000
|2,600,000
|2,300,000
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.