Woods leads N.C. A&T against William & Mary after 29-point game

North Carolina A&T Aggies (9-12, 4-4 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (8-12, 3-4 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T visits the William & Mary Tribe after Kam Woods scored 29 points in N.C. A&T’s 79-67 loss to the Towson Tigers.

The Tribe have gone 7-3 in home games. William & Mary allows 69.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.1 points per game.

The Aggies are 4-4 against CAA opponents. N.C. A&T is ninth in the CAA with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Austin Johnson averaging 1.8.

The Tribe and Aggies meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anders Nelson is averaging 11 points and 4.8 assists for the Tribe. Gabe Dorsey is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for William & Mary.

Woods is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Aggies. Demetric Horton is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 4-6, averaging 64.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Aggies: 4-6, averaging 72.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.