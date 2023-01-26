Williams and Memphis host SMU

SMU Mustangs (7-13, 2-5 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (15-5, 5-2 AAC) Memphis, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

SMU Mustangs (7-13, 2-5 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (15-5, 5-2 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Memphis -12.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts the SMU Mustangs after DeAndre Williams scored 26 points in Memphis’ 75-68 victory against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Tigers have gone 9-0 at home. Memphis ranks sixth in the AAC with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Williams averaging 2.4.

The Mustangs have gone 2-5 against AAC opponents. SMU is 4-12 against opponents with a winning record.

The Tigers and Mustangs square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendric Davis is scoring 21.2 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Tigers. Williams is averaging 16.9 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 53.5% over the past 10 games for Memphis.

Zach Nutall is shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, while averaging 13.9 points. Zhruic Phelps is averaging 15.3 points and two steals over the past 10 games for SMU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 83.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Mustangs: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

