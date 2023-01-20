Walker and Texas Southern host Alabama A&M

Texas Southern Tigers (5-14, 1-5 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (6-12, 2-3 SWAC) Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas Southern Tigers (5-14, 1-5 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (6-12, 2-3 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern faces the Alabama A&M Bulldogs after John Walker III scored 28 points in Texas Southern’s 84-82 win over the Jackson State Tigers.

The Bulldogs are 6-5 on their home court. Alabama A&M is ninth in the SWAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 75.3 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

The Tigers have gone 1-5 against SWAC opponents. Texas Southern is fifth in the SWAC with 12.3 assists per game led by Davon Barnes averaging 2.3.

The Bulldogs and Tigers match up Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garrett Hicks is shooting 47.0% and averaging 14.9 points for the Bulldogs. Messiah Thompson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

Barnes is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Tigers. PJ Henry is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 67.8 points, 27.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 73.5 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

