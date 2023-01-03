VMI hosts Dye and Samford

VMI Keydets (5-10, 0-2 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (8-7, 2-0 SoCon) Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Samford…

VMI Keydets (5-10, 0-2 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (8-7, 2-0 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford hosts the VMI Keydets after Logan Dye scored 20 points in Samford’s 75-63 victory over the Citadel Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs are 6-2 in home games. Samford is 0-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Keydets are 0-2 against SoCon opponents. VMI has a 3-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bulldogs and Keydets meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaron Rillie is averaging 6.2 points for the Bulldogs. Ques Glover is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Samford.

Sean Conway is scoring 15.0 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Keydets. Asher Woods is averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games for VMI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 74.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Keydets: 4-6, averaging 76.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.