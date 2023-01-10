VMI faces UNC Greensboro, aims to halt 6-game skid

UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-8, 3-1 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (5-12, 0-4 SoCon) Lexington, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-8, 3-1 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (5-12, 0-4 SoCon)

Lexington, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VMI enters the matchup against UNC Greensboro after losing six in a row.

The Keydets have gone 5-1 at home. VMI ranks fourth in the SoCon with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Sean Conway averaging 1.9.

The Spartans are 3-1 in SoCon play. UNC Greensboro is seventh in the SoCon shooting 34.8% from deep. Keyshaun Langley leads the Spartans shooting 40.4% from 3-point range.

The Keydets and Spartans match up Wednesday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tony Felder is averaging 10.2 points and 3.5 assists for the Keydets. Conway is averaging 14.6 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for VMI.

Keondre Kennedy is averaging 13.5 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Spartans. Langley is averaging 12.8 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

LAST 10 GAMES: Keydets: 3-7, averaging 72.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Spartans: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 35.4 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.