UT Rio Grande Valley plays Seattle U after Johnston’s 31-point game

Seattle U Redhawks (10-4, 1-0 WAC) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (8-6, 0-2 WAC) Edinburg, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m.…

Seattle U Redhawks (10-4, 1-0 WAC) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (8-6, 0-2 WAC)

Edinburg, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley -7.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley faces the Seattle U Redhawks after Will Johnston scored 31 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 94-88 overtime loss to the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Vaqueros have gone 7-0 at home. UT Rio Grande Valley is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Redhawks are 1-0 in conference games. Seattle U scores 76.6 points and has outscored opponents by 7.7 points per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnston is shooting 46.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Vaqueros, while averaging 17.6 points and 3.4 assists. Justin Johnson is averaging 20.2 points over the last 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

Cameron Tyson is averaging 20.5 points for the Redhawks. Alex Schumacher is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Seattle U.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 6-4, averaging 83.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.6 points per game.

Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.