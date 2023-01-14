UL Monroe plays Texas State in conference matchup

Texas State Bobcats (10-8, 3-2 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (7-11, 3-2 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Texas State Bobcats (10-8, 3-2 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (7-11, 3-2 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UL Monroe -3; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State faces UL Monroe in Sun Belt action Saturday.

The Warhawks are 5-4 in home games. UL Monroe is eighth in the Sun Belt scoring 70.7 points while shooting 43.2% from the field.

The Bobcats are 3-2 in conference games. Texas State is 4-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamari Blackmon averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Warhawks, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc. Tyreke Locure is averaging 14.3 points, 3.5 assists and two steals over the past 10 games for UL Monroe.

Tyler Morgan is averaging 8.8 points and six rebounds for the Bobcats. Mason Harrell is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Texas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 64.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

