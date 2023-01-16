UIC visits Valparaiso after King’s 20-point showing

UIC Flames (9-10, 1-7 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (7-12, 1-7 MVC) Valparaiso, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso…

UIC Flames (9-10, 1-7 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (7-12, 1-7 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso hosts the UIC Flames after Kobe King scored 20 points in Valparaiso’s 76-69 victory over the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Beacons are 5-4 in home games. Valparaiso is fourth in the MVC with 31.2 points per game in the paint led by Ben Krikke averaging 9.9.

The Flames have gone 1-7 against MVC opponents. UIC ranks eighth in the MVC shooting 31.9% from 3-point range.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Krikke is scoring 17.8 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Beacons. King is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Valparaiso.

Jace Carter is averaging 15.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Flames. Filip is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UIC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Flames: 4-6, averaging 63.3 points, 24.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

