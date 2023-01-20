Uduje and Coastal Carolina host South Alabama

South Alabama Jaguars (8-11, 2-5 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (9-9, 3-4 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 2…

South Alabama Jaguars (8-11, 2-5 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (9-9, 3-4 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina takes on the South Alabama Jaguars after Josh Uduje scored 26 points in Coastal Carolina’s 93-84 overtime victory against the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Chanticleers are 6-3 on their home court. Coastal Carolina averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 3- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Jaguars are 2-5 in conference matchups. South Alabama is 5-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Essam Mostafa is averaging 13.2 points and 10.2 rebounds for the Chanticleers. Jomaru Brown is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

Kevin Samuel is averaging 11.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Jaguars. Isaiah Moore is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for South Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 5-5, averaging 75.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 67.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

