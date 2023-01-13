UCF visits Tulane after Forbes’ 31-point showing

UCF Knights (13-4, 4-1 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (11-5, 4-1 AAC) New Orleans; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UCF Knights (13-4, 4-1 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (11-5, 4-1 AAC)

New Orleans; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane plays the UCF Knights after Jaylen Forbes scored 31 points in Tulane’s 97-88 victory against the SMU Mustangs.

The Green Wave have gone 7-1 at home. Tulane has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Knights are 4-1 in conference matchups. UCF is the top team in the AAC shooting 36.6% from downtown. Poohpha Warakulnukroh paces the Knights shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Green Wave and Knights match up Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Forbes is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Green Wave, while averaging 18.7 points and 2.1 steals. Kevin Cross is shooting 50.3% and averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games for Tulane.

Taylor Hendricks is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Knights. CJ Kelly is averaging 12.2 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for UCF.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 7-3, averaging 84.3 points, 28.8 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Knights: 8-2, averaging 73.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

