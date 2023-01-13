UC Irvine Anteaters play the CSU Northridge Matadors, seek 5th straight win

UC Irvine Anteaters (11-5, 4-0 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (3-13, 0-5 Big West) Northridge, California; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

UC Irvine Anteaters (11-5, 4-0 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (3-13, 0-5 Big West)

Northridge, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine is looking to continue its four-game win streak with a victory against CSU Northridge.

The Matadors are 3-4 in home games. CSU Northridge is ninth in the Big West with 10.3 assists per game led by Dionte Bostick averaging 2.7.

The Anteaters have gone 4-0 against Big West opponents. UC Irvine is fourth in the Big West with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Bent Leuchten averaging 4.2.

The Matadors and Anteaters square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Atin Wright is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Matadors. Ethan Igbanugo is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for CSU Northridge.

Pierre Crockrell II is averaging 4.8 points and 4.8 assists for the Anteaters. Dawson Baker is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for UC Irvine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 2-8, averaging 65.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Anteaters: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

