Tshiebwe and the Kentucky Wildcats visit conference foe No. 5 Tennessee

Kentucky Wildcats (10-6, 1-3 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (14-2, 4-0 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tennessee -11.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Santiago Vescovi and the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers host Oscar Tshiebwe and the Kentucky Wildcats in SEC play.

The Volunteers have gone 8-0 at home. Tennessee is third in the SEC with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Vescovi averaging 3.7.

The Wildcats are 1-3 against SEC opponents. Kentucky has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Volunteers and Wildcats face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vescovi is scoring 12.9 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Volunteers. Olivier Nkamhoua is averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games for Tennessee.

Sahvir Wheeler is averaging 9.5 points and 6.3 assists for the Wildcats. Tshiebwe is averaging 14.9 points and 12.3 rebounds while shooting 58.4% over the past 10 games for Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 9-1, averaging 77.8 points, 39.6 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 69.8 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

