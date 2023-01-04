Timme leads No. 9 Gonzaga against San Francisco

Gonzaga Bulldogs (12-3, 1-0 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (11-6, 0-2 WCC) San Francisco; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (12-3, 1-0 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (11-6, 0-2 WCC)

San Francisco; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Gonzaga takes on the San Francisco Dons after Drew Timme scored 35 points in Gonzaga’s 111-88 win against the Pepperdine Waves.

The Dons are 7-2 on their home court. San Francisco ranks ninth in the WCC with 28.2 points per game in the paint led by Zane Meeks averaging 5.4.

The Bulldogs are 1-0 against conference opponents. Gonzaga has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalil Shabazz is scoring 15.5 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Dons. Tyrell Roberts is averaging 14.2 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 43.8% over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Timme is shooting 65.9% and averaging 22.7 points for the Bulldogs. Julian Strawther is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 87.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.