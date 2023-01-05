Thomasson leads Niagara against Fairfield after 20-point outing

Niagara Purple Eagles (8-5, 3-1 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (6-8, 2-2 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Niagara Purple Eagles (8-5, 3-1 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (6-8, 2-2 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara visits the Fairfield Stags after Noah Thomasson scored 20 points in Niagara’s 61-59 win against the Rider Broncs.

The Stags are 4-2 on their home court. Fairfield is 4-7 against opponents over .500.

The Purple Eagles are 3-1 in MAAC play. Niagara is seventh in the MAAC with 12.0 assists per game led by Thomasson averaging 3.4.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Long is shooting 30.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Stags, while averaging 9.9 points. Supreme Cook is averaging 12.9 points and 8.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Fairfield.

Sam Iorio is averaging 8.8 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Purple Eagles. Thomasson is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Niagara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 6-4, averaging 66.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 7-3, averaging 66.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.