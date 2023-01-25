Texas State takes on Georgia Southern, aims to end 3-game slide

Georgia Southern Eagles (12-9, 5-3 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (10-11, 3-5 Sun Belt) San Marcos, Texas; Thursday, 8…

Georgia Southern Eagles (12-9, 5-3 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (10-11, 3-5 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State looks to end its three-game slide when the Bobcats take on Georgia Southern.

The Bobcats have gone 2-7 in home games. Texas State has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The Eagles have gone 5-3 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia Southern is ninth in the Sun Belt with 32.8 rebounds per game led by Carlos Curry averaging 7.0.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason Harrell is averaging 16.2 points for the Bobcats. Drue Drinnon is averaging 7.2 points over the last 10 games for Texas State.

Curry is averaging 7.5 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles. Tyren Moore is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 62.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 65.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

