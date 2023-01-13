Texas A&M visits South Carolina after Johnson’s 26-point game

Texas A&M Aggies (11-5, 3-0 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (8-8, 1-2 SEC) Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Texas A&M Aggies (11-5, 3-0 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (8-8, 1-2 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina hosts the Texas A&M Aggies after Meechie Johnson Jr. scored 26 points in South Carolina’s 71-68 win over the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Gamecocks are 6-1 in home games. South Carolina has a 4-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Aggies are 3-0 against SEC opponents. Texas A&M is seventh in the SEC with 13.6 assists per game led by Wade Taylor IV averaging 3.6.

The Gamecocks and Aggies meet Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gregory ‘GG’ Jackson II is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Johnson is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Carolina.

Taylor is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 15.3 points, 3.6 assists and two steals. Tyrece Radford is shooting 42.3% and averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 5-5, averaging 65.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Aggies: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.