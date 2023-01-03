Taylor and Butler host DePaul

DePaul Blue Demons (7-8, 1-3 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (9-6, 1-3 Big East) Indianapolis; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

DePaul Blue Demons (7-8, 1-3 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (9-6, 1-3 Big East)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler takes on the DePaul Blue Demons after Jayden Taylor scored 24 points in Butler’s 80-51 victory against the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Bulldogs are 6-2 on their home court. Butler is fifth in the Big East shooting 34.6% from deep, led by Jalen Thomas shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Blue Demons are 1-3 against Big East opponents. DePaul is fourth in the Big East shooting 35.5% from deep. Javan Johnson leads the Blue Demons shooting 44.4% from 3-point range.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chuck Harris is averaging 13.7 points for the Bulldogs. Manny Bates is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Butler.

Johnson is averaging 16.4 points for the Blue Demons. Umoja Gibson is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for DePaul.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 67.9 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Blue Demons: 4-6, averaging 71.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.