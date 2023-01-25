Home » Sports » Sullivan has 20 as…

Sullivan has 20 as Vermont downs Binghamton 80-55

The Associated Press

January 25, 2023, 9:47 PM

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Finn Sullivan scored 20 points to help Vermont defeat Binghamton 80-55 on Wednesday night.

Sullivan added six rebounds for the Catamounts (11-10, 5-2 America East Conference). Dylan Penn went 8 of 14 from the field to add 18 points. Matt Veretto was 6 of 10 shooting (2 for 6 from distance) to finish with 14 points.

The Bearcats (8-12, 4-3) were led in scoring by Armon Harried, who finished with 16 points and seven rebounds. Miles Gibson added 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

