Stony Brook visits William & Mary after Collier’s 22-point game

Stony Brook Seawolves (7-13, 3-4 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (8-13, 3-5 CAA) Williamsburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Stony Brook Seawolves (7-13, 3-4 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (8-13, 3-5 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: William & Mary -4.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary hosts the Stony Brook Seawolves after Noah Collier scored 22 points in William & Mary’s 90-86 loss to the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Tribe have gone 7-4 at home. William & Mary is 3-0 in one-possession games.

The Seawolves are 3-4 against CAA opponents. Stony Brook ranks second in the CAA with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Frankie Policelli averaging 8.1.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Dorsey is scoring 11.0 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Tribe. Anders Nelson is averaging 11.1 points and 2.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for William & Mary.

Toby Onyekonwu is averaging 6.1 points for the Seawolves. Tyler Stephenson-Moore is averaging 15.1 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Seawolves: 4-6, averaging 61.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 3.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.