Stonehill visits LIU following Burnett’s 20-point performance

Stonehill Skyhawks (7-13, 3-3 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (2-16, 0-6 NEC) New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Stonehill Skyhawks (7-13, 3-3 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (2-16, 0-6 NEC)

New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LIU -5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill visits the Long Island Sharks after Isaiah Burnett scored 20 points in Stonehill’s 65-57 loss to the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Sharks have gone 2-4 in home games. LIU averages 15.4 turnovers per game and is 2- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Skyhawks are 3-3 in conference games. Stonehill is fifth in the NEC scoring 67.1 points per game and is shooting 43.3%.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marko Maletic is shooting 45.2% and averaging 17.7 points for the Sharks. Jacob Johnson is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for LIU.

Burnett is averaging 12.4 points and 2.7 steals for the Skyhawks. Andrew Sims is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Stonehill.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 1-9, averaging 70.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.3 points per game.

Skyhawks: 3-7, averaging 60.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.