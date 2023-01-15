Stonehill hosts Fairleigh Dickinson after Singleton’s 20-point game

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (11-8, 4-0 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (7-12, 3-2 NEC) South Easton, Massachusetts; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (11-8, 4-0 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (7-12, 3-2 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson visits the Stonehill Skyhawks after Grant Singleton scored 20 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 88-80 win against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

The Skyhawks have gone 3-3 in home games. Stonehill is 3- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.3 turnovers per game.

The Knights are 4-0 in conference games. Fairleigh Dickinson is 5-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Sims is scoring 15.5 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Skyhawks. Max Zegarowski is averaging 12.4 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 43.4% over the past 10 games for Stonehill.

Sean Moore is averaging 5.6 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Knights. Singleton is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 4-6, averaging 61.5 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Knights: 8-2, averaging 80.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 9.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

