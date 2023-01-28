Sports on TV for Sunday, January 29

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, January 29 AUTO RACING 6 a.m. USA — IMSA WeatherTech…

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, January 29

USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 At Daytona – Day 2, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

12 p.m.

NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 At Daytona – Finish, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

6:30 p.m.

CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E World Championship: The Diriyah Grand E-Prix, Round 3, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia (Taped)

1 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Round 4, Anaheim, Calif. (Taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Penn St.

CBS — Michigan St. at Purdue

CBSSN — Boston U. at Lehigh

ESPNU — Wichita St. at East Carolina

FS1 — Providence at Villanova

USA — Saint Joseph’s at George Mason

2 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Iowa

FS1 — Georgetown at St. John’s

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Drake at Belmont

4 p.m.

ESPNU — South Florida at SMU

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Memphis at Tulsa

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 12 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Syracuse

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — South Carolina at Alabama

SECN — Texas A&M at Vanderbilt

2 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Florida St.

CBSSN — Villanova at UConn

ESPNU — Tulane at Houston

PAC-12N — UCLA at Utah

3 p.m.

ESPN — Notre Dame at NC State

SECN — Missouri at Kentucky

4 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Clemson

CBSSN — Saint Joseph’s at Richmond

PAC-12N — Oregon at Stanford

5 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at Arkansas

6 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Virginia

BTN — Michigan St. at Illinois

ESPNU — Kansas St. at Kansas

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S) 6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at UCLA

COLLEGE WRESTLING 4 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Rutgers

FIGURE SKATING 3 p.m.

NBC — U.S. Championships: Men’s Free Skate, San Jose, Calif.

GOLF 4:30 p.m.

GOLF — APGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Invitational, Final Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, San Diego

HORSE RACING 2:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL 8 p.m.

NBATV — New Orleans at Milwaukee

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL 3 p.m.

NBATV — Motor City at College Park

NFL FOOTBALL 3 p.m.

FOX — NFC Championship: San Francisco at Philadelphia

6:30 p.m.

CBS — AFC Championship: Cincinnati at Kansas City

NHL HOCKEY 5 p.m.

NHLN — Washington at Toronto

PHF HOCKEY 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — All-Star Game: From Toronto

RODEO 3 p.m.

CBS — PBR: The ZipRecruiter Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Indianapolis

8 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The ZipRecruiter Invitational, Championship Round, Indianapolis

RUGBY 3 p.m.

CNBC — HSBC: World Rugby Sevens Series, Sydney (Taped)

TENNIS 3:30 a.m.

ESPN — ATP: The Australian Open, Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Novak Djokovic, Championship, Melbourne, Australia

9 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP: The Australian Open, Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Novak Djokovic, Championship, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

2 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Early Rounds

X GAMES 1 p.m.

ABC — World of X Games: Day 3, Aspen, Colo.

5 p.m.

ESPN — World of X Games: Day 3, Aspen, Colo. —

